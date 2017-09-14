Maddie Ziegler shares weirdest gift ever received from fan

"Dance Moms" former student Maddie Ziegler is starting to name for herself. Facebook/ maddieziegler

Former "Dance Moms" student Maddie Ziegler has been moving up the ranks in popularity recently. After getting a big start with the reality show, and getting featured on the music videos of popular singer Sia, the 14-year old has already moved on to getting involved in various projects such as movies and books.

While she can be considered a seasoned professional despite her young age, Ziegler shared that there are still moments that surprise her. One particularly shocking moment was when she received a very peculiar gift from a fan.

In a cover interview with Galore Magazine, Ziegler was asked about the craziest thing a fan has done for her. She shared that she once received a creepy gift from a well-meaning fan a few years back. When Ziegler was nine years old, and was just starting to meet fans, a girl brought her a huge box and asked if she could open it then and there, in front of her.

"I opened it and it was this big grandfather clock with my name engraved in it, it was the creepiest thing," she said. "It was just weird. Why would you give a grandfather clock to a nine-year-old?"

The dancer said that the fan was probably three years older than her. She also shared that her fans vary a lot in terms of age. "It's crazy how many different ranges of ages follow me. It will go from a legit 5-year-old and then I've had 40-year-old moms come up to me and fan girl out," shared Ziegler.

The young dancer is also making a transition to acting. She recently had a role in the animated film "Leap," and she will be filming a new movie to be released next year. As if dancing and acting were not enough, Ziegler also has a book titled "The Audition" that will be coming out later this year.