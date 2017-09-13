Maddie Ziegler news: 'Dance Moms' alum reveals 'creepiest' fan encounter

Maddie Ziegler Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Since "Dance Moms" alum Maddie Ziegler has been in the public eye for so long, she has grown accustomed to fan encounters, but one from five years ago still stands out in her mind. The young star revealed the "creepiest" gift she received from her dedicated follower.

Ziegler may be 14 years old, but she is already a seasoned professional when it comes being famous. She started on the dance reality TV show and has since moved onto other careers such as being a writer, clothes designer, and an actress — not to mention her collaborations with Hollywood singer Sia, which has now spanned the course of years. However, even with all of them, there are still a few moments she could not ever forget.

Notably, the dancer could not seem to shake this one strange fan encounter. In an interview with Galore magazine, she divulged, "When I was like nine, it was when I first started meeting fans, and [people] started to realize who I was. This girl brought me this huge box, and I was like, 'Aw, thanks,' and she goes, 'Will you open it right now in front of me?'"

Ziegler did not hesitate to unwrap the gift, saying, "I opened it and it was this big grandfather clock with my name engraved in it, it was the creepiest thing. It was just weird. Why would you give a grandfather clock to a nine-year-old?" Clearly, the fan had good intentions as she even personalized the clock for her idol, and it's pretty a functional present.

A grandfather clock is an unusual gift from a fan who was not much older than Ziegler herself. No wonder it still stands out in the dancer's mind.