Maddie Ziegler and boyfriend Jack Kelly news: Instagram star shares how proud he is of girlfriend's success

A screenshot of Jack Kelly and Maddie Ziegler in her "My Boyfriend Does My Makeup Challenge" video. YouTube/Maddie Ziegler

If there is anything to know about "Dance Moms" star Maddie Ziegler and Instagram personality Jack Kelly is that the two of them are incredibly into each other. This was most evident when Kelly gushed about his girlfriend's success.

The previous weekend, Ziegler won the Choice Dancer Award at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards, and Kelly took to Instagram to express how proud he is of his girlfriend. The Instagram star shared a photo of Ziegler enjoying a cold drink and wrote in the caption, "Congratulations to my girl for winning Choice dancer, so proud of you bub, love you!!"

Although Ziegler did not publicly reply to Kelly's congratulatory message, she did share a thank you message, thanking her friends, family, and everyone who supported her for the award. This is Ziegler's second Choice Dancer award from the Teen Choice Awards.

Ziegler also had some nice things to say about her boyfriend, expressing how happy she is with him to ET Online during the Teen Choice Awards. The couple recently celebrated their eight-month anniversary together, and the dancer gushed about how happy she is with the milestone that the two of them have reached.

Ziegler and Kelly are known to be very open with their relationship, especially on social media. During their eight-month anniversary, both of them shared a photo to commemorate their special day. Kelly shared a photo of the two of them holding hands as they walked on the beach. Ziegler shared another photo of the two of them, where they were also holding hands while walking.

Several weeks before their anniversary, Kelly even promoted Ziegler's YouTube channel, taking part in the famous "My Boyfriend Does My Makeup" challenge. He even gushed about how the two of them were able to spend some time together despite her busy schedule. The couple went on a date at Six Flags and bonded with some friends, including Ziegler's younger sister Mackenzie.