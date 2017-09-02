'Madden NFL 18' first patch may arrive in mid-September

Tom Brady on the cover of "Madden NFL 18" GOAT Edition Facebook/EASPORTSMADDENNFL

After a long wait, "Madden NFL 18" finally went live on Aug. 25, and football fans around the world are celebrating the newest version of their favorite American football sports video game. One looming question everyone asks though, when will the first patch of the game arrive?

According to EA Games Blog, "The first patch for Madden is usually the largest and most important as it not only reflects the finalized 53-man rosters of every NFL teams, but also contains a bunch of fixes for bugs and glitches that pop up once the game is in the hands of the public (that might've been missed by play testers)."

Since the game's release, fans are turning to Rex Dickson, game developer of "Madden NFL 18." In a tweet, Dickson said that the first patch could arrive in mid-September, although it is still not yet certain as everything "depends on certification."

It is important to note, however, that players do not need the first patch to start their own league. All the gameplay changes will be applied to all connected franchise modes (CFMs) and restarting is unnecessary for all the changes in gameplay to start reflecting in the game. If players want to change their roster, then that's when restarting is necessary.

it will apply. You will not need to restart. — Rex Dickson (@RexDEAFootball) August 28, 2017

"Madden NFL 18" is the first game in the franchise to utilize the "Frostbite engine." In a statement made by EA, they said: "Our Madden NFL franchise will transition to the Frostbite engine with Madden NFL 18, unlocking major visual advancements and new gameplay experiences that will excite dedicated Madden players, football fans, and sports fans overall."

The "Madden NFL 18" is the 29th installment in the Madden NFL series. Although the game was released officially on Aug. 25, players who pre-ordered the "G.O.A.T. Edition" were able to have access to the game on Aug. 22. The game is only available to two gaming platforms, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.