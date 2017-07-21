'Madam Secretary' season 4 spoilers: Morgan Freeman returns to direct premiere; possible romance betwen Stevie and Dmitri?
"Madam Secretary" is gearing up for its fourth season and production has certainly begun. Morgan Freeman is back in the director's chair for the season 4 premiere, and a little spoiler reveals which two characters could have a budding romance between them.
The show's executive producer, Lori McCreary, took to twitter to share a photo of Freeman in the director's chair. Freeman has previously directed the season 2 and season 3 premiere episodes, both of which left the viewers on the edge of their seats. Knowing that he is back to direct the first episode of season 4, fans should expect his style of storytelling when it finally airs.
While there is not much to see in the photo of Freeman, whom McCreary described as an "early bird" in her caption, it seems that he is on location in a government building. It is likely that the premiere will start off as intense as ever. This holds especially true given how things were hinted in season 3, from marital obstacles between Elizabeth (Tea Leone) and Henry (Tim Daly), to global issues, and to a possible romance that is brewing.
Speaking of romances, which characters will end up pursuing a relationship with each other? Some spoilers hint that it could be Stevie (Wallis Currie-Wood) and Dmitri (Chris Pretrovski). As teased in season 3, the attraction between the two characters was evident when they first met, so a possible romance should develop naturally between the two of them.
In an interview with TV Line, Daly confirmed that Petrovski is coming back in season 4. As fans of the show may know, Henry recruited the Russian Army officer to be an American spy and after a series of setbacks, Dmitri was placed in witness protection, having only appeared once in the whole of season 3. "He's coming back into the fold," said Daly, adding, "It's this weird thing where the intelligence community now has a need for him, and Henry finds a way to bring him back in."
-
