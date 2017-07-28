'Madam Secretary' season 4 spoilers: Henry's new job to affect personal life; Daisy's pregnancy to be featured
"Madam Secretary" season 4 will have a lot of twists and turns in the lives of its characters. There are two characters, in particular, who will be facing some difficulties of their own in the upcoming season.
Henry, played by Tim Daly, will be working with the Special Activities Division (SAD) in season 4. Previously, in an interview with TV Line, Daly shared that during the season finale, his character started in his new job in the intelligence community. As everyone can recall during the season finale, when Henry joined the SAD, they helped the State Department handle the Russian crisis.
Elizabeth (Tea Leone) was not pleased about Henry's new job because he failed to tell her about it. Henry reasoned that he did not want to her to worry, especially when part of his job description requires him to travel to dangerous places. Everyone knows that Elizabeth has a hard time accepting what her husband does, so fans should probably expect a lot of marital arguments regarding this in season 4.
Another character who is going to go through a difficult time is Daisy (Patina Miller). During the season 3 finale, it was revealed that Daisy was pregnant, and the father just so happens to be Joseph (Justin Baldoni), the CIA operative who died during a mission. She discovered that she was pregnant a few weeks after Joseph was revealed to have died, and news about the latter came as a big blow to her. However, her colleagues as well as Elizabeth have expressed their support for her and her pregnancy.
Even though Daisy is a strong woman, she is a new mother, having to experience pregnancy for the first time. Knowing that the father of her child is now deceased makes it harder for her emotionally to make it through her pregnancy.
"Madam Secretary" season 4 will premiere on Sunday, Oct. 8, at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.
