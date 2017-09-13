'Madam Secretary' season 4 spoilers: Elizabeth to be blamed by Timor-Leste vice minister's death

A promotional poster for the television show 'Madam Secretary' by CBS. Facebook/MadamSecretary

In less than a month, season 4 of "Madam Secretary" will be returning to audiences worldwide. Information regarding the plot of season 4 is now in circulation, but fans cannot help but wonder what issues will be tackled next, and what they can expect from the show's protagonist Elizabeth McCord, played by Tea Leoni.

According to Cartermat, the synopsis for next season will focus on uncovering the truth behind the death of the vice minister of Timor-Leste. Elizabeth becomes highly suspicious of the tragedy, especially since it occurs during the very first day of the United Nations General Assembly wherein important world matters are to be discussed. The investigation is not thorough, as the body is shipped back by the order of Timor-Leste's president immediately.

A spread of fake news in the story was also mentioned in the synopsis that suggests that Elizabeth had a hand in the death of the vice minister. As per the synopsis, it is safe to say that the narrative will be starting off strong, immediately tackling pressing issues that is surrounded by dubiousness and back-handed politicking. Dmitri Petrov, played by Chris Petrovski will be working once again with Elizabeth's husband, Henry, played by Tim Daly.

In a tweet sent out by Leoni herself, Eric Stoltz, who plays Will Adams will be making a comeback in the show, probably as a director. The tweet showed a video clip of Stoltz on set, playing with a tumbler. Stoltz has been responsible for directing eight episodes since the series aired and it is still unclear if he will be making an appearance once again as Elizabeth's brother, Will, or is just on set strictly for directorial duties.

The creators of the show have been successful in creating a story that does not parallel with today's current events and politics. In an interview with Huffington Post, executive producer Morgan Freeman expressed that they do not intend to provoke the thoughts of people regarding today's politics.

"We can't address those issues as they happen because we will have to come up with a solution to the problem, and that will be pure fantasy," Freeman stated.

Perhaps with the way things are going on in America's politics, it can be safe to assume that the producers are not trying to one-up reality. It is possible that they just want to make a compelling drama that does not inadvertently suggest any opinion towards current events.

"Madam Secretary" season 4 will premiere on Oct. 8 at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.