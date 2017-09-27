'Madam Secretary' season 4 episode 2 spoilers: Elizabeth finds herself in trouble in Libya

"Madam Secretary" Season 4 will begin in October. Facebook/ MadamSecretary

The political drama "Madam Secretary" will be returning to television very soon, and network CBS is looking to pump up the excitement of fans by unveiling a synopsis of the second episode of the upcoming fourth season.

According to the network, while Elizabeth is in Libya helping to negotiate an end to the country's civil war, she will find herself in the middle of a crisis when her car gets involved in a tragic accident. She will need to find urgent medical care for a local girl that will be critically wounded in the accident.

This particular episode will surely show a contrast between Elizabeth's monumental tasks of saving the world and her working to provide medical attention to one person.

Fans will be seeing the nurturing side of Elizabeth as she interacts with this local girl. While the protagonist usually prefers to keep her personal feelings away from professional work, this episode might catch Elizabeth out of her comfort zone, as she may have to deal with things according to how she feels. This would surely give her a great challenge which she will have to deal with internally.

The car accident scene might also remind Elizabeth of the time when her parents died. While she was powerless to save her parents then, she would surely use all of her power to save the young girl.

Episode 2 sounds like a great episode which will show a lot of different sides to the character of Elizabeth as well as different angles of the narrative. This would be a great follow up to the season premiere, whose details were revealed last week.

The first episode will tackle a very timely topic, fake news. It will show how these news are generated and how they can be used as a powerful political weapon.

"Madam Secretary" season 4 will open on Oct. 8 at 10 p.m. on CBS.