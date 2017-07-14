Entertainment
Hero or heretic? Six lessons from the Christian outrage circus over Eugene Peterson
'No Whining': The warning sign on the Pope's door
Leading evangelical condemns CofE General Synod: 'God's word was mocked openly'
When Christians fall out: 9 Bible verses about unity
Classical star Katherine Jenkins 'hugely excited' to join BBC's Songs of Praise
WATCH: Dash-cam footage released of US Episcopal priest's arrest on road rage gun charge
Which part is which in the 'body' of Christ?
One of the most influential Church leaders of Victorian England: Why John Keble matters today
Bishop of Liverpool becomes patron of his local gay pride event
Eugene Peterson retracts statement affirming gay marriage: He said 'yes' but now he says 'no'

'Mad Max' prequel plot rumors: Script already done, to focus on Furiosa's backstory

Maolen Estomagulang

Charlize Theron plays Imperator Furiosa in 2015's "Mad Max: Fury Road."Facebook/MadMaxMovie

After a two-year break, the fifth installment in the "Mad Max" franchise may be on the way. Charlize Theron recently revealed that three scripts have already been written and are only waiting for the greenlight.

In an interview with Variety, Theron admitted she would love to reprise the role of Imperator Furiosa in another "Mad Max" installment. However, it all falls to director George Miller to actually get another project off the ground.

"There were three scripts," the 41-year-old African-American actress and film producer said, "They were written as back stories to Max's character and to Furiosa's character. But at the end of the day, this thing lives and breathes with George. I think Warner Bros. knows that. We are all waiting for him to show us the way."

News of a prequel does not come as a surprise to "Mad Max" fans. In the past, Tom Hardy — who starred as Max Rockatansky — revealed he was attached to star in three more "Mad Max" films following 2015's "Fury Road." Also, it was initially suggested that next installments would all be shot together as a trilogy.

Since "Mad Max's" fate is still up in the air, Theron and Hardy are currently busy with their other projects. The former will star next in "Atomic Blonde," an upcoming action spy thriller film directed by David Leitch.

Advertisement

In the film, Theron plays a top-level spy, Lorraine Broughton, who is sent to Berlin to bring down a ruthless espionage ring that murdered numerous undercover agents for unknown reasons.

Hardy, on the other hand, will be seen next in Sony's long-awaited movie, "Venom," according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film will be released in October 2018, marking the start of Sony's Marvel Universe. It will still be somehow connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe but as an adjunct film.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY