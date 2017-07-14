'Mad Max' prequel plot rumors: Script already done, to focus on Furiosa's backstory

After a two-year break, the fifth installment in the "Mad Max" franchise may be on the way. Charlize Theron recently revealed that three scripts have already been written and are only waiting for the greenlight.

In an interview with Variety, Theron admitted she would love to reprise the role of Imperator Furiosa in another "Mad Max" installment. However, it all falls to director George Miller to actually get another project off the ground.

"There were three scripts," the 41-year-old African-American actress and film producer said, "They were written as back stories to Max's character and to Furiosa's character. But at the end of the day, this thing lives and breathes with George. I think Warner Bros. knows that. We are all waiting for him to show us the way."

News of a prequel does not come as a surprise to "Mad Max" fans. In the past, Tom Hardy — who starred as Max Rockatansky — revealed he was attached to star in three more "Mad Max" films following 2015's "Fury Road." Also, it was initially suggested that next installments would all be shot together as a trilogy.

Since "Mad Max's" fate is still up in the air, Theron and Hardy are currently busy with their other projects. The former will star next in "Atomic Blonde," an upcoming action spy thriller film directed by David Leitch.

In the film, Theron plays a top-level spy, Lorraine Broughton, who is sent to Berlin to bring down a ruthless espionage ring that murdered numerous undercover agents for unknown reasons.

Hardy, on the other hand, will be seen next in Sony's long-awaited movie, "Venom," according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film will be released in October 2018, marking the start of Sony's Marvel Universe. It will still be somehow connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe but as an adjunct film.