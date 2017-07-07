MacOS High Sierra public beta news: File system and upgrades in new OS now available

The beta version of the macOS High Sierra from Apple is now available for download. The official release of this will be later in the fall.

For those expecting major changes with the macOS update, those will mostly be foundational refinements and new technologies that will pave the way for more impacting upgrades in the future.

These are the "under the hood" changes that users will not necessarily see. For instance, the High Sierra will adopt the new Apple File System (APFS) and replace the Hierarchical File System plus (HFS+) as the new default. Previously, users could opt not to apply a new file system when upgrading a macOS. Now however, the APFS will be automatically applied when High Sierra is installed.

This may prove risky to some, so it's more advisable to steer clear of the beta for the meantime and just wait for the release in the fall when other users have downloaded and used it.

The benefit from the APFS "under the hood" change is that storage will be freed up due to the new file system's greater efficiency.

The High Sierra will be able to support High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) which comes with high-resolution displays and 4K video. Video-streaming and playback will be loaded more efficiently.

When it comes to changes that can be seen, the Safari web browser shows the best promise. High Sierra will allow users to block auto-playing videos and ad tracking across websites by setting preferences for certain websites or for all.

Users would not have to experience the annoying videos that automatically play when the website is accessed. This feature could attract people to migrate to the macOS.

The Photos app will get a significant boost from the High Sierra which will allow users to manage their photo library and sync pictures across devices through the cloud. Pictures can be viewed based on media type like burst shots, selfies, and panoramas.

These are some of the major updates that come with the macOS High Sierra public beta which is now available for download.