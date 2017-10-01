Entertainment
macOS 10.13.1 High Sierra now free for download

Mark Padin

A variant banner logo for Apple MacFacebook/AppleMac

Sept. 25 marked the release of the full version of High Sierra (macOS ver10.13.1). The update for Mac users is free to download from the App Store.

Back in June 2017, during the keynote event of Apple's Worldwide Developer's Conference (WWDC), the macOS ver10.13.1 was announced. While iPhone fanatics are set firmly on the release of the new iPhone 8 and iPhone X, Mac users had thier sights set on the update for the operating system (OS).

Unlike its predecessor, the High Sierra is geared for functionality-based updates, so most user will be looking at a short list of new stuff. Among these features is a newly improved Safari. Ad-tracking and auto-playing videos will also be thwarted by the new system, the Mail App will be 35% less in disk space, and a new sorting tool will be applied to the Photos App to go in line with its new lay-out. Syncing to other Apple devices has also been improved, and photo editing tools that do not require expert-level Photoshop skills are present for the new OS.

Additionally, the High Sierra will be using the new Apple File System (APFS) which will make Mac PCs go faster with amped up security features. Along with this is the High Efficiency Video Encoding (HEVC). Mac users can stream vidoes faster at high resolution, since the HEVC is a better and more efficient video file compression system. However, and intel 6th-gen Skylake processor is required.

The macOS 10.13.1 will make Mac systems virtual reality (VR)-ready. Mac loyalists can now experience VR with the HTC Vive and Steam VR. However, a 5K iMac or MacBook Pro is required for the foreign hardware.

Compatibility for the High Sierra with older models is also not an issue, since macOSs have always been big on moderate updates. iMac users with machines from 2009 and up will have no difficulties downloading the new operating system.

