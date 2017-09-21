Macklemore and Kesha release new collab song 'Good Old Days'

Cover art for the Macklemore-Kesha collaboration titled "Good Old Days" Twitter/Macklemore

Macklemore and Kesha have released a new hip-hop ballad titled "Good Old Days" from the rapper's upcoming album "Gemini."

The newly dropped song features Kesha's stripped-down vocals with a medley of drums, piano and vocal loops in what is a warm and catchy anthem for everyone going through bouts of nostalgia. The rapper sings about his early tours, dreams of stardom, homecoming dance regrets and substance abuse struggles.

"Good Old Days" follows Macklemore's previous releases from the forthcoming album, namely "Glorious," a collaboration with Skylar Grey, and "Marmalade," which features Lil Yachty.

Macklemore had nothing but praise for Kesha in a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

"She is someone that I walked into the room and I immediately just caught a vibe with and became friends with pretty instantaneously," he said. "She's a musician, she's a writer, she's someone that is not afraid to try ideas in the studio, not afraid to get vulnerable in front of people, not scared to go for the high note when she doesn't know if she can hit it or not."

Macklemore and the "Praying" singer first met while Kesha was in a recording session with Ryan Lewis, the producer whom the rapper has been working with since 2005.

Speaking about his second studio album, "Gemini," Macklemore admitted that the record is not heavily politically motivated or subject or concept-oriented.

"I think it's mostly the music that I wanted to hear," he shared. "It's the music that I wanted to go get into my car and listen to. I wanted it to be fun."

Macklemore explained that he no longer feels the need to "preach to the choir" since he believes everyone already knows what is going on and that there is no convincing anyone anymore.

"Gemini" will be released on Friday, Sept. 22.