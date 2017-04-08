MacBook Pro 2017 release date, specs rumors: Will Apple come up with a 32 GB variant?

Apple's MacBook Pro refresh for 2017 is certainly one of the most anticipated devices to arrive this year. Many believe that the new laptop will run with Intel's Kaby Lake processor, but a new report claims it might sport the more powerful Cannon Lake chip instead.

According to reports, Intel is in the process of developing Cannon Lake, the company's 10-nanometer evolution of core processors. While the MacBook Pro 2017 is rumored to have the next-generation Kaby Lake chip, Cannon Lake processors include support for LPDDR4 memory, which could allow Apple to come up with a MacBook Pro with up to 32 GB of memory.

Cannon Lake will be the first generation of Intel processors created by using a 10-nanometer process, a die shrink that offers significant performance improvements and reduced power consumption. This makes the chip more appealing to devices where power consumption is a huge concern. Unfortunately, Cannon Lake could arrive later due to delays in development and mass production. If Apple will not delay the latest MacBook Pro refresh, the new laptop will likely run with a Kaby Lake processor.

Meanwhile, DroidReport notes the upcoming flagship device will have two variants: 8 GB and 16 GB. The 8 GB variant is a good option for those looking for an entry-level notebook, while the unit with a larger random access memory is best for consumers seeking more memory space. Rumors suggest that Apple is going to make further improvements in the Touch Bar for both 13-inch and 15-inch models of the MacBook Pro. Contestants in a hacking competition recently managed to hack the feature, so Apple will certainly address the flagship laptop's security issues.

A release date for the device is not yet confirmed, but Apple is expected to launch the laptop sometime in October. In terms of price, the high-end 16 GB variant might retail for around $1,200.