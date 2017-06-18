'Luther' season 5 release date, cast news: BBC confirms Idris Elba's return

Idris Elba is returning on screen as Detective John Luther in the fifth season of "Luther," which will begin filming in early 2018.

Also making a comeback is creator Neil Cross who hinted that the upcoming four-episode installment will focus on tying loose ends.

According to The Reel World, Cross and Elba are often asked about what happens next in the show. In a statement, Cross shared, "What happened to John Luther after we last saw him striding unbowed through the streets of his city, his blood red London? It can't be over, can it? There's so much we don't know. So much unfinished business. The thing is, we've been asking ourselves the same question."

He continued that he called up some old friends and asked if they would like to know what happens next. Apparently, Cross received positive feedback which motivated him to push through with "Luther" season 5.

Elba also expressed his excitement about the new season. The British actor said that he is thrilled that with Cross and BBC, they were able to "bring it all together."

The show's reprisal was officially announced by its producers, BBC Studios and BBC America, in a press release last June 12. Behind the scenes, they are joined by Elba, Cross, Marcus Wilson, Hilary Salmon, and Elizabeth Kilgariff as executive producers.

"Luther" was last aired in December 2015. In the fourth season which only had two episodes, Elba was joined by Dermot Crowley, Michael Smiley, and Rose Leslie.

As early as 2016, Elba has already been hinting about the show's revival. On his Twitter account, the actor was asked by a fan if "Luther" is making a return and he responded that there was "a big chance."

Moreover, in June of that year, the actor also gave out a teaser during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "Each season feels like a capsule but then you feel like, 'Oh, it's got to come back.' I will say that there has certainly been some thought about what to do next," Elba spilled.

The series premiered in 2010 and immediately gained a huge following. To date, Luther has been nominated seven times for an Emmy Award, and Elba took home the 2012 Golden Globe Award for Best Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie.

Elba currently has his hands full with shooting his directorial debut, Yardie. He also has a number of movies ready for release, namely "Thor: Ragnarok," "The Dark Tower," and "The Mountain Between Us."