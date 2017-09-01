'Luke Cage' season 2 spoilers: Misty Knight to get an epic comeback

A screenshot from the season finale of "The Defenders" Netflix/TheDefenders

Fans may have to wait a while before they can finally see the return of their favorite impenetrable hero, Luke Cage (Mike Colter), on their TV screens, but they got an early treat through the temporary team-up series, "The Defenders," which debuted on Netflix on Aug. 18. Now that the series has been released, a lot of follow-up scenes gave a glimpse of what will happen in "Luke Cage" season 2, particularly the fate of Misty Knight (Simone Missick).

Entertainment Weekly gave an exclusive photo preview of Misty Knight — now wielding a bionic arm, walking alongside Luke Cage. To those who've watched "The Defenders" series finale, Misty Knight's right arm was chopped off by the sword of the revived Hand co-founder Bakuto (Ramón Rodríguez) during the big confrontation, while she was trying to save Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick).

During the final scenes, she was shown recovering from her wound in a hospital owned by Danny Rand (Finn Jones), and it seems that the heroine will be back on her feet by the time "Luke Cage" returns to Netflix for season 2. In the original Marvel Comics, Misty Knight lost her right arm during a bombing, and her bionic replacement was given to her by Tony Stark. However, it's highly unlikely that the TV series will follow the same plot.

However, Misty Knight's bionic arm will probably prove to be an asset in the second season of "Luke Cage" as it may, like in the comics, be installed with lots of cool features and weapons such as gravity fields, energy blasts, and the ability to wield superhuman strength.

The show's developers and production staff are all deliberately mum about the whole subject. But one thing's for sure, "Luke Cage" season 2 is already in production. No release date for the second season of the show has been set yet, but according to Mike Colter himself, it could roll out on Netflix in mid-to-late 2018.