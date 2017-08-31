'Luke Cage' season 2 release date, plot updates: Misty Knight with new bionic arm teased

Promotional photo for "Luke Cage" season 1 featuring Misty Knight. Facebook/MarvelsLukeCage

A character in the second season of "Luke Cage" will be receiving an arm enhancement to help her go about her crime-fighting work.

In a recent report by Entertainment Weekly, an image of Misty Knight (Simone Missick) was posted with a robotic lower arm attached to her upper arm. She is pictured alongside the bulletproof Luke Cage (Mike Colter) in a car repair shop, holding a handgun and ready to shake people down.

This confirms that Missick will take on a superhero role in the upcoming run of "Luke Cage."

In the finale of the recently launched "The Defenders" series, Misty had her right arm severed off when she joined in on the fight against Bakuto (Ramon Rodriguez). When he was about to kill Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson) with his double swords, Misty snuck from behind to strike him. She, unfortunately, got her lower arm chopped off when Bakuto retaliated in self-defense.

Misty ended up in the hospital but with an arm stump. Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) told her that Danny Rand aka Iron Fist (Finn Jones) may be able to help her with her arm since the rich company executive had a hospital of his own.

The recent picture of Misty with her enhanced arm confirms that Danny was able to follow through on his promise to her. Therefore, she is now able to fight hand-in-hand with Luke against the city's criminals.

In the Marvel comics, Misty was an investigator of the New York Police Department (NYPD) and had close ties with Colleen. They started a private investigation business called Knightwing Restorations. Misty is a well-versed martial artist and expert marksman. Her bionic arm, which gives her super strength, was constructed from steel by Stark Industries.

Marvel's "Luke Cage" season 2 is expected to return sometime in 2018 on Netflix.