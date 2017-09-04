'Luke Cage' season 2 plot news: Comanche returns, Misty Knight gets bionic arm

Promotional photo for "Marvel's Luke Cage." Facebook/marvelslukecage

Luke Cage's former fellow inmate Comanche will be coming back for season 2.

Former National Football League star Thomas Q. Jones is reprising his role as Comanche in the second season of Netflix show "Luke Cage," which stars Mike Colter as the titular policeman-turned-prisoner-turned-superhero with unbreakable skin.

Jones only appeared in flashbacks during season 1 of the show. Comanche was a corrupt inmate at Seagate Prison who served as one of Albert Rackham (Chance Kelly)'s enforcers, alongside Shades Alvarez (Theo Rossi). Luke spent time at Seagate after being wrongfully convicted.

By the season 1 finale, Shades was out of prison and helping Mariah Dillard (Alfre Woodard) run the criminal underworld of Harlem, New York.

While it remains to be seen how Comanche will play into the next season, there are speculations that he may be running with Shades. This is because of a recent set photo showing Jones and Rossi together, along with Lucy Liu, who is directing "Luke Cage" season 2's first episode.

The comics portrayed Comanche as a skilled archer and street thug who grew up in Harlem. There is no news yet if he will be sporting his bow and arrow in the show, unlike "The Defenders" ally Misty Knight (Simone Missick) who has been photographed with her iconic bionic arm.

The first photo of "Luke Cage" season 2 shows Luke and Misty side by side in what appears to be a car garage. Her bionic arm is prominent, which she most likely received after "Iron Fist" villain Bakuto (Ramon Rodriguez) cut off her right arm in the finale of "The Defenders."

"Luke Cage" follows Carl Lucas as he survives his way through prison and a botched experiment that gave him super strength and unbreakable skin. When Carl becomes a fugitive, he changes his name to Luke Cage as he tries to rebuild his life in Harem, all while confronting his past and fighting to keep his city safe.

Season 2 of "Luke Cage" is set to premiere in 2018.