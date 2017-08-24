'Luke Cage' season 2 news: No premiere date yet; fans may catch Luke Cage in 'The Defenders'

"Luke Cage" season 1 poster Facebook/MarvelsLukeCage

Following a successful debut on Netflix in September 2016, "Luke Cage" has been officially renewed for a second season, although no premiere dates have been set yet, and plot rumors have yet to be confirmed by the showrunners. Fans clamoring for more of the titular character, played by Mike Colter, may have to wait until mid-2018 to finally binge-watch their new favorite Marvel superhero, but good news — they can catch Luke in Netflix's newest series, "The Defenders," which started streaming last Friday, Aug. 18.

Other than Luke, other Marvel superheroes such as "Jessica Jones," played by Krysten Ritter, "the Iron Fist," played by Finn Jones, and "The Daredevil," played by actor Charlie Cox, are featured in "The Defenders" as well.

On another note, actress-turned-director Lucy Liu is set to direct the "Luke Cage" season 2 premiere. Liu's role in the show was already hugely speculated after she was spotted in an Instagram post with some of the show's stars. She was best known for her role in "Charlie's Angels." Liu also started to make a name for herself behind the camera last 2011, with the short film, "Meena."

Only rumors and fan theories are circulating on what angle season 2 of "Luke Cage" will take on. Fans may see more of Luke's backstory, and more fighting scenes with Harlem's villains are expected to air.

However, when "Luke Cage" showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker was asked on what will happen next in season 2, he said through Mashable: "The analogy I say is that I want season two to be The Low End Theory. If you're a hip-hop fan, you know that that's A Tribe Called Quest's second record. The first record, Instinctive Travels, was great, but then Low End Theory was... A Tribe Called Quest taking it to the next level. That's my hope for season two, is that we have some of the similar sounds, but we go in a deeper direction. So I'm hoping that we avoid the sophomore jinx in that."

