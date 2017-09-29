'Lucifer' season 3 spoilers: The devil will finally reveal his true identity to Chloe

Actor Tom Ellis is back as the devil in "Lucifer" season 3. Facebook/LuciferonFOX

The second installment of the series was definitely interesting with a story-wise finale, but "Lucifer" season 3 promises more twists and turns of the narrative. It remains vague whether Tom Ellis' devil character will finally reveal himself to detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German), with whom he has a strong personal connection.

Two seasons have passed, and yet, Chloe still has no idea about the true identity of Lucifer. Although the devil himself has been clear from the start and has told the detective who he is, he has not yet revealed his real appearance to her. However, things will change in the upcoming season 3 premiere.

Executive producer Ildy Modrovich divulged to Entertainment Weekly that Ellis' character will finally unveil himself to the detective in episode 1, but things will not go easy. He said, "It just might not go as smoothly now that he has his wings." Apart from the revelation, the third season will also solve the mystery left in the last installment — with Lucifer waking up in a desert.

In an interview with TVLine, Modrovich explained, "He thinks he's been gone for months, weeks, years.... but it's just a couple of days later!" Series creator Joe Henderson also quipped that the wings will play an important role in "Lucifer" season 3.

Henderson explained, "Our big theme is identity and the wings really tie into that. Am I an angel? Am I the devil? Am I my own man? And if someone put these wings on my back, I don't like it when people tell me who I want to be, so not only am I going to push against someone seemingly saying that I am 'good,' I'm also going to figure out who did this. That's the big drive."

Fans should also be excited about the casting of "Smallville" actor Tom Welling in the upcoming third run of "Lucifer." He is set to play Lieutenant Marcus Pierce, Chloe's new boss who eventually takes a liking to her. He will be a romantic rival for the devil, as both of them will try to win over the detective's heart.

"Lucifer" season 3 is scheduled to premiere on Monday, Oct. 2, at 8 p.m. ETD on FOX.