'Lucifer' season 3 spoilers: Producers hint at the devils's future

Actor Tom Ellis returns as Lucifer on "Lucifer" season 3 on FOX. Facebook/LuciferonFOX

While everyone eagerly waits for the return of "Lucifer," the executive producers recently teased what is ahead for the devil in the upcoming third season. They discussed that fans will see in the new season how the relationship between Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and Chloe (Lauren German) will be tested again, and how Tom Welling is landing a role that everyone might not like.

In an interview with FanSided, producers Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich revealed some interesting details regarding the third installment. In season 2, fans saw Lucifer disappearing again and getting his wings back.

When asked about the repercussions of the cliffhanger, Modrovich said, "He hasn't been gone as long as you might think. So even though his wings are back, how long did it take him to grow them? A very short time. I can say that the premiere episode is him trying to solve that mystery."

Another concern that surely fans have been thinking about is how Dr. Linda (Rachael Harris) is going to be cared for, as she nearly died in the season 2 finale. Modrovich revealed that they worked on an episode where the character will face the repercussions of what happened to her.

The producer said that Dr. Linda thought she knew how to manage it herself, but then she needed someone to help her through the process. Modrovich added, "[S]o she finds someone that helps her through it."

"Lucifer" season 3 will also mark the appearance of Welling as Marcus. Henderson quipped, "What's fun is we're going to play him against Tom [Lucifer]. I think what drew [Welling] to the role is this isn't him on 'Smallville.' This is very different. This is a chance for him to show off."

In an interview with TVLine, Welling divulged what he liked about his character. He said, "The thing I like about [Marcus] is that he comes a little strong, he's authoritative and he sort of mixes things up and puts people in their place — especially Chloe." The actor then said that Marcus is going to rock Lucifer's life.

Marcus and Lucifer apparently have more in common, although the former is a bit more reserved and well respected than the devil. Surely, there are twists and turns in "Lucifer" season 3 so fans should wait for its premiere on Monday, Oct. 2, at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.