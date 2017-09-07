'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' updates: Ray J and Princess Love decide to become parents

The promotional poster for the VH1 reality television series 'Love & Hip Hop Hollywood.' Facebook/loveandhiphop

It seems that procreation is in the air in the reality television series "Love & Hip Hop Hollywood" as Ray J and Princess Love's plans of conceiving have been solidified. The happy couple were able to show each other just how capable they can be as parents.

Due to Ray's low sperm count, Hollywood Life reported that the couple is seeking help from a rather esoteric means of treating the issue — by way of shamanism. After multiple shamanic rituals were conducted, it was concluded that Ray had some deep rooted or otherwise unexpressed reservations about being a father. This notion was seconded by his wife. Naturally, Ray took the initiative to prove to his wife that these assessments are not true at all.

According to The Boombox, Ray J tried to prove his father skills by borrowing his personal manager's baby. He was seen being very caring and playful with the little baby. Ray's baby-caring skills were enough to impress Princess after she had expressed her doubts regarding how much of a good father Ray can be. Princess then asserted her own terms and conditions for jumping into this life-changing commitment, and Ray concurred.

In other news, tensions between the other cast members are steadily rising. Moniece and Nia had been coercing Lyrica due to her friendship with Alexis. Things seem to be getting out of hand, and there are two camps with very different versions of the previous conflict – when in reality, Lyrica only wanted an intimate and civil listening party to gain proper feedback for her music project. Even Zell Swag admitted that things are starting to get out of hand.

In a bonus clip from VH1, Teairra has a conversation about Cisco after she feels played by the RnB artist. Zell is dumbfounded when Teairra revealed how indiscrete and disrespectful the event had played out. Teairra admitted to Zell that he was right about Cisco, and Zell tells her that she can't just stand idly by and just wallow in sadness. Zell proceeds to invite Teairra to Moniece's birthday party, but she blurts out "NO" immediately.

Tune in for more "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood," which airs every Monday at 8 p.m. EDT on VH1.