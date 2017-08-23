'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' season 4 spoilers: Moniece jealous of A.D.'s closeness to Tiffany

Keyshia Cole stars in VH1's "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" season 4. Facebook/loveandhiphop

The drama continues in next week's episode of "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" season 4. In the sixth episode, cast member Moniece Slaughter will be jealous of partner A.D. Diggs' closeness to his good friend, Tiffany Campbell.

In the two-minute preview for the next episode of "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" season 4, A.D. is seen catching up with Tiffany at The Larchmont in Los Angeles, California. Suddenly, Moniece arrives and reminds her partner of their supposed dinner date.

"I'm out here tonight just hanging out with my girl Tiffany," the 34-year-old half-Italian and half-Puerto Rican reality star admitted to "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" season 4 cameras. "Tiffany has been my friend for over 15 years. And right now, I'm really struggling trying to balance my friendship and my relationship."

It looks like A.D. cannot blame Moniece either. The 30-year-old television personality said she suddenly popped up because she was getting terrible vibes from Tiffany. While she feels jealous their close friendship, she is trying to hold it together because she knows she is better than her.

Aside from Moniece and A.D.'s struggles in their relationship, the next episode of "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" season 4 will also see former National Basketball Association (NBA) player Daniel "Booby" Gibson worrying about his wife Keyshia Cole's reaction to his latest move.

Well, the drama does not stop there. The shopping trip of Teairra Marí and Cisco Rosado will end in tears and a shocking allegation will blow up Masika Kalysha and Nia Riley's dinner for stylist Zell Swag and Misster Ray.

The sixth episode of "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" season 4 titled "Gusbands & Wives" is scheduled to air on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. EDT on VH1. While waiting, fans can check out the fifth episode titled "Spirit Animal" below.