'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' season 4 spoilers: Lil' Fizz to take son home; how about Moniece?

A promotional poster for VH1's reality television series "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood." Facebook/loveandhiphop

The drama continues on VH1's "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood." In a preview for the next episode, Lil' Fizz wants son Kamron David Frédéric to live with him for the time being.

The decision came after Moniece Slaughter and A.D. Diggs' continuous argument, which has taken a toll on Kamron. Lil' Fizz understands that arguments are part of every relationship, but bickering in front of their son is another story.

"I just feel like until things can get a little more copacetic under one roof, it'd be best Kam like, spend nights with me," the 31-year-old rapper and record producer told his ex-girlfriend. "You still pick him up from school, take him to practice, [and] do homework with him. I'm just saying, at nights, just bring him home."

While Slaughter understands where Lil' Fizz is coming from, she does not want her son to feel like he is all alone. After much deliberation, the exes agreed not to tell Kamron that Slaughter and A.D. have a romantic relationship.

In return, Slaughter assured Lil' Fizz that she and A.D. will do everything they can to avoid arguing in front of Kamron. It was in early 2016 when the former came out as bisexual and publicly announced she is dating A.D.

In addition to that, the upcoming episode of "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" season 4 will see Masika Kalysha plotting her revenge against stylist Zell, while Hazel-E does everything to annoy Brooke Valentine.

On a lighter note, Nikki Mudarris and Safaree Samuels will join Chanel West Coast and her new beau on a double date. Daniel "Booby" Gibson, on the other hand, will tell Keyshia Cole the truth about his feelings for Brooke.

Episode 11 of "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" season 4, titled "Friends with Benefits," will air on Monday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. EDT on VH1.