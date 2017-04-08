'Love & Hip Hop Atlanta' season 6 news: Will Joseline's video shoot be a success?
VH1's reality series "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" is back for its sixth installment. In an upcoming episode, viewers will see the crew, being led by Joseline, tackle a video shoot, which supposedly empowers women.
In episode 6 of "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" season 6, Joseline's attempt at women empowerment will not turn out the way she expected it. Drama breaks out as soon as strong personalities get holed up in the same room. The episode will feature Joseline's shoot for her new single "Baby Daddy," wherein she invites Momma Dee, Dawn, and Lovely Mimi.
As revealed in the trailer, Joseline invites a number of her old friends, as well as her new ones. In addition, she asks them to invite friends of their own for the important shoot. At first, she seems to be disappointed with how it turns out, with only a few of her girls showing up for support. But eventually, her disappointment turns into worry when Sierra steps into the studio. Sierra, who is invited by Young Dro to the shoot, is not on good terms with Lovely Mimi. If they rekindle their past drama, the video shoot will most likely be unsuccessful.
A teaser for the upcoming episode also shows the reunion of frenemies Joseline and Jessica. The latter is Joseline's only frenemy who will show up to the shoot. As seen in the clip, the pair will try to talk things over, and they might be able to set their past squabbles aside for this day of female empowerment.
Also in the same episode, Stevie will try to bring his family closer. He will have a heart-to-heart talk with his daughter, regarding Joseline. He will tell her that she and her siblings need to accept Joseline as he might be the father of her child.
"Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" season 6 episode 6 premieres this Monday, April 10, at 8 p.m. EDT on VH1.
