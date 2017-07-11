'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' season 6 news: Kirk refuses to take DNA test; Jasmine exposes text messages from Rasheeda's husband
The never-ending drama on "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" season 6 continues with another new episode. In "Reunion — Part 1," Kirk Frost opened up about his much-hyped affair with Jasmine Washington.
Frost, who has been married to Rasheeda Buckner for 17 years, confessed he slept with Washington once but they used a condom. Despite his confession, he still refused to take a paternity test that would confirm whether he is the biological father of Washington's baby.
"I d*mn sure wasn't going to do it on national TV to give scammers the key... Don't try to set [me] up," the 48-year-old singer and rapper told the "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" cameras, adding, "You're using that baby as a pawn to carry three people forward. That's f**ked up."
Because of this, Washington has offered her side of the story. According to Hollywood Life, the 27-year-old exotic dancer revealed she did not attend the season 6 reunion of "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" because Frost and Buckner did not want her, Keanna Arnold and Rodney Bullock there.
Washington then shared an alleged text message between her and Frost. In it, the latter allegedly begged the former not to leave him, admitting he "really loves" her.
"My feelings are really, really hurt," Frost told Washington through a text message. "I personally feel like we could go very far in a relationship... For the record, do I love you... Yes, I do... Why and how I fell in love with you I don't even know."
Frost and Buckner share two sons — Ky, 16, and Karter, 3. If D-Lo Entertainment's owner happens to be the biological father of Washington's child, Kannon, Buckner would apparently allow the child to have a normal relationship with his step-brothers.
The finale of "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" titled "Reunion — Part 2" is scheduled to air on July 17 at 8 p.m. EDT on VH1.
