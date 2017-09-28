'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' news: Rasheeda confirms split with Kirk Frost over infidelity issues

Promotional banner for VH1's "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta." Facebook/Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

It is over: "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" cast member Rasheeda Buckner has confirmed that she and her husband of more than a decade, Kirk Frost, have decided to part ways.

During her guest appearance on FOX's "Dish Nation," Buckner said she and Frost decided that it would be best for them to end their relationship rather than continue hurting each other.

"We're separated," the 35-year-old rapper and television personality said. "We're working on making sure we're doing everything we need to do for our family."

Despite the split, Buckner and Frost's relationship will remain amicable. They are also focused on co-parenting and raising their sons, 16-year-old Ky and 4-year-old Karter.

"We are parenting very well," she continued. "We have good communication and just two people trying to figure out the best thing to do for our children as far as making them comfortable. As far as him and I? That's just what it is."

Buckner refused to detail the split, but "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" viewers do know that it has something to do with Frost's short-lived affair with a dancer named Jasmine Washington. As featured in the reality show's previous season, the latter claimed that Frost was the biological father of her child.

However, the D-Lo Entertainment owner and former Da Kaperz member vehemently denied it, saying Washington is just after the money and fame. He also refused to take a paternity test that would confirm the latter's claims.

"I d*mn sure wasn't going to do it on national TV to give scammers the key... Don't try to set [me] up," Frost, 48, told the "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" cameras at the time (via In Touch Weekly). "You're using that baby as a pawn to carry three people forward. That's f**ked up."

As of press time, Frost has yet to comment on the split.