'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' news: Rasheeda and Kirk Frost attending couples counseling to save marriage

It has been a tough ride for "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star Rasheeda and husband Kirk Frost. Their marriage was placed in serious jeopardy after the latter's infidelity was exposed. Now, the couple is doing everything possible to save the marriage.

Rasheeda and Frost, who have been married since 1999, are reportedly attending marriage counseling sessions in a desperate effort to repair their severely damaged relationship.

"Rasheeda and Kirk are in couples counseling and it's amazing how much it's helping," a source close to Rasheeda told Hollywood Life. "They're going very deep and Rasheeda says she's actually starting to understand Kirk better and why he does the crazy things that he does."

On top of that, Rasheeda and Frost are reportedly planning to take some time off their respective busy schedules to spend quality time with their kids: 16-year-old Ky and 3-year-old Karter.

In the "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" season 6 premiere, a mysterious stranger named Jasmine Washington claimed that Frost was the biological father of her newborn baby. However, the latter vehemently denied the allegations.

In the 17th episode of season 6 titled "Reunion – Part 1," Frost admitted he slept with Washington once, but insisted that they used a condom. Despite the admission, he still refused to take a paternity test that would confirm whether he is the biological father of the latter's baby.

"I d*mn sure wasn't going to do it on national TV to give scammers the key... Don't try to set [me] up," D-Lo Entertainment's owner told "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" cameras at the time. "You're using that baby as a pawn to carry three people forward. That's f**ked up."

In the event that Frost happens to be the father of Washington's child, Rasheeda has made it no secret that she would let the child have a close relationship with Ky and Karter.