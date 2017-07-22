'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' news: Joseline Hernandez quits; Karen King reveals how feud with Tommie Lee started

Feuds and exits are evident in the finale of "Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta." Joseline Hernandez decided to exit the show while Karen King aka KK shared how her feud with Tommie Lee all began during the reunion.

Fans of Hernandez might be saddened to know that she has left the cast of "Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta," according to VH1. However, the rest of the cast are not too sad about her exit, and a few of them shared why.

As seen in the highlight clip, Hernandez said that she was done with the show because the producers wanted her to sit next to the cast members whom she was not on good terms with. While she had no problem talking to Jessica Dime, she told Stevie J that she was not on the show for anyone else. Hernandez also faced a few warnings from lawyers, until she ultimately decided to exit, claiming that she was a bigger star than what the show made her to be.

This only got her eye rolls from the remaining cast members as she left, and Stevie revealed to host Nina Parker that he did not condone it. He shared that Hernandez was already done with the cast even if it should have been a team effort, and even went on to say that it was a group show, not a show about her.

As for Dime, she felt saddened that the fans and viewers never got a chance to really get to know Hernandez. Mimi on the other hand, expressed relief when Hernandez left. She stated that Joseline kept claiming that she opened up a legal case against her, putting her custody of her daughter Eva on the line. Even though the claims were proven false, it did not change the fact that Hernandez did what she did to Mimi.

Apart from Hernandez' exit, a feud has brewed between two of the cast members that remained. It all began when they were filming the dinner party at Momma Dee's house; King and Lee have not been on the best of terms ever since. As revealed by another highlight from VH1, Lee brought her mother Samantha aka Finess on the show in an attempt to have a good mother-daughter bond. However, that plan seemed to have gone out the window when KK suddenly came in via satellite during the reunion.

King revealed that Lee was trying to play the victim, and had been for a while. After a slew of insults and name-calling, King stated that Lee reportedly sent death threats to her dog, that she would kill her dog, spread the remains on the grave and piss on it. King also believed that Lee should be thanking her for bringing her on the show in the first place.

Will the feud ever end? Fans will find out when "Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta" comes back for season 7.