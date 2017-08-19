'Love and Lies' spoilers: True feelings will unravel in upcoming 'Feelings Without Lies' episode

Promotional poster for 'Love and Lies' Facebook/KoiToUso

The drama continues to grow in the Japanese romance animated series "Love and Lies" as the characters move closer to the cultural festival. Will Yukari be able to overcome new threats to his chances with Misaki once the festivities begin?

The school is producing a play to be shown in the upcoming cultural festival. The play will be a gender-swapped version of "Romeo and Juliet." Yukari's love interest Misaki has been assigned the role of Romeo. However, Yukari will not be playing opposite her. Instead, Nisaka was chosen to play the part of Juliet.

The preview teased that there would be a serious conversation between Yukari and Nisaka. Even though the two are best friends, Yukari has always thought of his friend as a rival for Misaki's affection. Will the next episode see him standing up to fight for his feelings for Misaki?

Another new twist that the next episode may take concerns Nisaka's true feelings. Unknown to Yukari, he has a secret affection for him. However, it is not yet known if he has figured it out himself or if he is still confused about his feelings. Is it possible that Nisaka will finally be true to himself and tell Yukari his true feelings?

The title of the next episode, "Feelings Without Lies," seems to be hinting at one of the two scenarios happening. The school play based on "Romeo and Juliet" may also shed light on the actions that the characters may decide to take. Fans will have to wait and see if Yukari and Nasaki will be able to summon the courage to at last be true to their feelings. Big revelations await as the drama and romance of the series unravel.

"Love and Lies" can be viewed Mondays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX. Fans can also watch episodes online at Amazon's Anime Strike streaming service.