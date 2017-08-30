'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' updates: Things get heated between Lyrica and Moniece

The official promotional logo for the reality television series "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood." Facebook/loveandhiphop

Episode 7 of "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood" season 4 focused on the beef between Lyrica Anderson and Moniece Slaughter. They went back and forth in their banter and it has become quite apparent that they don't like each other on a personal and work-related level.

According to VH1, the beef between Lyrica and Moniece started after Marcus Black performed in front of a crowd that did not receive his display very well.

Moniece thought that the reason behind this is that Marcus hasn't really gained the general public's favor due to a lack of bona fide hits. Moniece then took shots at Lyrica along with Brooke Valentine and asked her about the album.

Lyrica reacted to Brooke, making it seem that all the inquiries were unfounded since Brooke doesn't have hits of her own to boast. Confrontation and huffing and puffing from the ladies ensued shortly thereafter.

Lyrica especially didn't appreciate the fact that Moniece seemed to not know how to mind her own business. Moniece's outburst towards Lyrica was probably born out her frustration from Alexis Skyy not being present and Marcus' sub-par performance.

There seems to be tension as well between Lyrica and Moniece because of Alexis. Moniece has some problem with Alexis and seems to be getting either jealous or resentful about her Lyrica and Alexis getting along.

Moniece asked who was on the invite list for Lyrica's pre-listening party. Due to this, Lyrica smelled an issue brewing by way of Moniece and told her that she can just stay at home if she has a problem with Alexis.

Moniece proceeded to throw shade towards Alexis and explained why she doesn't like their fellow cast member. Lyrica then overheard the rant and laid down the gauntlet on Moniece and Nia Riley.

Lyrica explained to them that she is a prolific writer for accomplished artists and that Moniece should stop talking smack and should focus on her own projects instead.

Episode 8 of "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood" will air on Monday, Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. EDT on VH1.