'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' season 4 news: Zellswag willing to own up brawl with Misster Ray, says he's the real victim

Everyone knows VH1's "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood" is anything but wholesome, but things went up a notch higher during filming of the season 4 reunion special when some cast members of the show beat each other up in a massive brawl.

Apparently, the show's production came to a stop on Sept. 20 in New York due to the altercations between some of the cast members. The most notable standoffs were between Arica Adams (Hazel E) and Kali (Moniece Slaughter), and Zellswag (Rodney Lazell Shaw) and Misster Ray (Myles Cunningham).

Hazel E and Moniece's fight was only a short one, but it was Zellswag and Misster Ray's that got all the hype. Various sources reported that Zellswag beat Misster Ray to a pulp, with the show's production staff forced to call the authorities and paramedics to fix Misster Ray up. By the time the police came, however, Zellswag had already bolted.

TMZ has managed to corner Zellswag at the LAX, Thursday afternoon. The reality star said he is willing to turn himself in, but pointed out that he is the real victim of the brawl, not Misster Ray. He duly narrated all the events that led up to the fight, and said that Misster Ray was more to blame for what had happened in the supposed-to-be reunion show.

During the shooting, the two cast members were already throwing shade at each other. They were apparently instructed by the producers to make up as to not disrupt the show, on which they both agreed. However, instead of a hug, Zellswag decided to lash out and beat Misster Ray up instead.

The whole thing was shot and recorded, and could be part of the show's ongoing season 4 stint. Meanwhile, cops in New York are looking for Zellswag, as he was charged with a misdemeanor assault.

Catch "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood" season 4 every Monday night at 8 p.m. EDT on VH1.