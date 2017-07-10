'Love and Hip Hop Atlanta' spoilers: Rasheeda breaks down while speaking on her relationship with Kirk

It seems that drama is brewing for the upcoming reunion episode of VH1's reality TV show "Love and Hip Hop Atlanta" season 6.

In a released sneak peek at the episode 17 reunion of "Love and Hip Hop Atlanta" season 6, rapper Rasheeda Frost is shown breaking down on stage while speaking about her relationship with her husband Kirk.

Rasheeda breaks down when speaking on her relationship with Kirk. VH1.com

When asked about her relationship with her husband Kirk and how they are being viewed as an iconic couple that people look up to, Rasheed is brought to tears, saying "heartbreak is the worst thing to get over." She also says that she wishes not to cry about it anymore because "at the end of the day, this is a lesson."

Addressing Kirk himself, she emphasizes, "This is a lesson for you, for you to understand what you've done. You know, we have children, and that's the main thing that bothers me: is that we have children who look at you like a [expletive] superhero."

Throughout the sixth season of the show, the underground rapper and entrepreneur struggled with her husband cheating on her and allegedly fathering a child with former stripper Jasmine Washington.

The reunion episode will also most likely reveal the paternity test results that Rasheeda demanded her husband to take. In a previous episode, Washington wrote Rasheeda a letter of apology for the embarrassment, the pain, the humiliation and "for my actions and the role I played in all of this."

Included in the letter is the paternity test results of Logan, a man who previously approached Rasheeda to let her know that he might be the father of Washington's infant child, and not Kirk. Logan's paternity test resulted negative, increasing the chances that the child is really Kirk's. At that point Rasheed declared that her marriage is a "wrap."

How will things end with Rasheeda and Kirk? The drama will continue to unfold in the upcoming two-part reunion episode.

Catch the first part of "Love and Hip Hop Reunion" season 6 episode 17 reunion on Monday, July 10, at 8 p.m. EDT on VH1.