'Love and Hip Hop Atlanta' news: Mimi Faust confirms appearance in season 7

The reality television show "Love and Hip Hop Atlanta" season 6 wrapped up in July 17 earlier this year, but cast members are working artists whose careers do not stop even if the show does. The news is rife about the private lives of cast members. Even if VH1 has yet to reveal when season 7 will be released, fans have enough interesting tidbits to get their hands on.

Hollywood Life reported that they had an exclusive interview with Mimi Faust, who has become a bona fide fan favorite in the show. They asked her about her career, and whether she will be making an appearance for season 7. Faust has been hard at work, juggling her entrepreneur endeavors and being mother to Eva Jiselle Jordan – whom she is raising by herself. Faust is busy making a name for herself in the business of interior design.

This may concern fans of Faust and "Love and Hip Hop Atlanta," but Faust confirmed that she may be busy but she will definitely be part of season 7. She further stated that the show will have full executive decision making when it comes to the final content that will be aired to the public, which means that Faust will go about her own life, even if it has nothing to do with most of what the other cast members are doing, and the creators will go from there.

In other news, rapper Scrappy and Bambi Benson seemed to have patched things up. In the second part of the reunion episode, the two broke up and Scrappy decided to go to Miami. However, in a recent Instagram post, it seems that the two have publicly renewed their love for each other and have even shared their reunion to their fans.

The post showed Scrappy being a complete gentleman to Bamby as he held her hand while she was getting in the car. According to Celebrity Insider, Scrappy pulled out all the stops as he got dressed for his date with Bambi. He described Bambi as his "better half" and his "queen," while Bambi responded in kind stating that she does not plan on letting Scrappy go again. This must be heart-warming news for fans of the couple.

With all of these events going on outside of the reality television show, audiences must be in for a treat when season 7 of "Love and Hip Hop Atlanta" returns on April in 2018. There is no confirmed date as of late.