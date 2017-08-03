Entertainment
At 96, Prince Philip bows out of public life
Hobby Lobby smuggling scandal: Israeli police arrest 5 antiquities dealers in Jerusalem
Terry Waite: After 5 years in solitary confinement, what did he learn?
Influence, unprecedented access and an 'impact on policy': Are evangelicals tightening their grip ...
Iraqi town elects first ever Christian woman as mayor
Vatican promotes 'tourism with a human touch' in seasonal message
Rod Dreher hits out at Trump, says he 'can't save American Christianity'
Christians protest as new report shows devastating impact of Trump's refugee policies
Jerusalem archaeologists prove biblical fire actually happened
How the Church went from hero to zero on mental health

Louis Tomlinson, Eleanor Calder news: Couple is trying for a baby, says source

Maolen Estomagulang

Singer Louis Tomlinson of the band One Direction performs on ABC's Good Morning America inside Central Park in New York, November 26, 2013.REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

It looks like Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder are ready to take their relationship to the next level. The two, who have been seeing each other on and off since 2011, have reportedly been talking about starting a family together.

While the One Direction singer is already a father to 1-year-old Freddie Reign, who he shares with former stylist Briana Jungwirth, Tomlinson is reportedly keen on having another baby with Calder. Allegedly, the couple is doing everything they can to conceive.

"Eleanor has stopped taking the pill and they are just seeing what happens," an unnamed source close to the 25-year-old singer and songwriter told Hollywood Life. "Louis believes that having a baby would bring them even closer and link them together forever."

The revelation does not come as a shock to his fans. Tomlinson made it no secret that he enjoys fatherhood and is looking forward to having more children in the future.

Despite their intention of having a child together, Tomlinson and Calder are in no rush to tie the knot. Instead, they want to focus more on enjoying each moment in their relationship.

Advertisement

Tomlinson and Calder's romance was introduced to the public in late 2011 after they were spotted enjoying a series of dates and concerts together. They called it quits in 2015 but got back together in February this year.

In the meantime, the One Direction member is busy promoting his latest single titled "Back to You." The said track will be included on his as-yet-untitled debut album, which will be released through his own label 78 Productions.

"This song stood out to me across everything I've written," Tomlinson said in an interview with BCC's Radio 1. "It's quite minimal in the production; it's something that, even melodically, is quite different to something I would normally do."

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY