Louis Tomlinson, Eleanor Calder news: Couple is trying for a baby, says source

It looks like Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder are ready to take their relationship to the next level. The two, who have been seeing each other on and off since 2011, have reportedly been talking about starting a family together.

While the One Direction singer is already a father to 1-year-old Freddie Reign, who he shares with former stylist Briana Jungwirth, Tomlinson is reportedly keen on having another baby with Calder. Allegedly, the couple is doing everything they can to conceive.

"Eleanor has stopped taking the pill and they are just seeing what happens," an unnamed source close to the 25-year-old singer and songwriter told Hollywood Life. "Louis believes that having a baby would bring them even closer and link them together forever."

The revelation does not come as a shock to his fans. Tomlinson made it no secret that he enjoys fatherhood and is looking forward to having more children in the future.

Despite their intention of having a child together, Tomlinson and Calder are in no rush to tie the knot. Instead, they want to focus more on enjoying each moment in their relationship.

Tomlinson and Calder's romance was introduced to the public in late 2011 after they were spotted enjoying a series of dates and concerts together. They called it quits in 2015 but got back together in February this year.

In the meantime, the One Direction member is busy promoting his latest single titled "Back to You." The said track will be included on his as-yet-untitled debut album, which will be released through his own label 78 Productions.

"This song stood out to me across everything I've written," Tomlinson said in an interview with BCC's Radio 1. "It's quite minimal in the production; it's something that, even melodically, is quite different to something I would normally do."