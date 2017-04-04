'Longmire' season 6 release date, news: Cast spotted filming in New Mexico

The cast of "Longmire" has been spotted in New Mexico, filming the sixth and final season of the show. Their shoot started on March 22 and will continue for the next few months, according to Katee Sackhoff, one of the stars of the show.

Season 6 is expected to feature the continuing romance between Vic (Sackhoff) and Walt (Robert Taylor). Hunt Baldwin, the show's executive producer, gave hints in the past that the two will get together at the end. Their relationship has not yet completely taken off, given that Walt is still involved with Donna Sue Monaghan (Ally Walker).

While this may be the last season of the show, a new addition has been brought into the cast. Joel McKinnon, who was also in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," will be playing a yet-to-be-revealed role in the series. Some theorize that he will play someone who hails from Absaroka County in Wyoming because of what he was wearing in his photo with Sackhoff. It is not known if his appearance is just for a single episode or if he will be recurring in several episodes.

Lou Diamond Phillips, who plays Henry Standing Bear, will go behind the scenes on the second episode. Meanwhile, TJ Scott will direct the season premiere.

The show originally aired on A&E but was canceled after its third season. After which, it was picked up by Netflix. Three seasons later, the latter also announced that the series will be discontinued, despite the positive reception and the nominations that the show received. However, it did not clarify the reason behind the decision to cancel it. It is believed that the low ratings caused the network to discontinue the show, which is the common reason for TV shows to be pulled out.

The date of the season 6 premiere has not been announced yet. However, it is speculated that it will air in September 2017, just like the previous seasons. It will have 10 episodes.