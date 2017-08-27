'Longmire' season 6 has no release date yet, but a movie may be in the works

Promotional photo of "Longmire" Facebook/longmireTV

Netflix has yet to reveal a premiere date for "Longmire's" sixth and final season, so its stars are doing the hinting for them. The crime series' lead actor and author has hinted at a possible movie, and with the upcoming installment in the novel series, it definitely won't be hard to find material for the film.

An official premiere date for "Longmire" season 6 has not yet been announced, and while the sixth season may be the last installment in the television series, Walt Longmire will continue in the books and — possibly — in a film.

Longmire's lead actor Robert Taylor shared a photo of himself in July from the show's costume designer, Daniela Moore Stevens, with the caption, "Thank you Daniela, very kind words. It was a joy to work with you and your merry gang all of these years. Here's to Longmire movies."

The series' author himself, Craig Johnson, also posted on Facebook an edited photo of a Buffalo Drive-In with a sign saying, "Longmire the Movie starring Robert Taylor." Taylor shared the photo and added the caption: "Sounds good to me."

For the more excited "Longmire" fans, there's the upcoming book release of "The Western Star" on Sept. 5 from Penguin/Random House. It is the thirteenth book in the series.

Johnson will also start a book tour across 12 states in the United States on the same date. More than 2.8 million "Walt Longmire" books have been sold all in all.

As for the series, "Longmire" season 6 will have ten episodes. The show started filming in March. TJ Scott will direct the premiere episode titled "The Eagle and the Osprey," while Lou Diamond Phillips will direct the second episode while also starring as Henry Standing Bear.

"Longmire" was originally an A&E production before Netflix took in the show and renewed it for seasons 4 to 6. There are no announcements yet for the season 6 premiere date.