London Jewish girls attacked by man with bottle shouting, 'Hitler is a good man'

Heron Drive in Hackney where the antisemitic attack took place. Twitter / @shomrim

A man armed with a bottle chased a group of Jewish girls while shouting praise for Hitler in east London on Sunday, according to the volunteer Jewish patrol group Shomrim.

The girls were socialising outside their home in Hackney when the man came to them and threw the bottle, shouting 'Hitler is a good man, good he killed the Jews'.

Chaim Hochhauser from Stamford Hill Shomrim told Metro: 'This was a terrifying experience for the young victims who were targeted in this unprovoked antisemitic attack.'

The group of girls, two of whom were aged 15 and 16 and with several as young as eight, ran inside to get away in the incident which took place just before 7pm on Sunday evening.

The suspect is described as a slim white male in his twenties, who was wearing a dark coloured short sleeved t-shirt.

'We're not aware of any arrests so far,' the group told Metro.

Shomrim is a Jewish group of volunteers who patrol neighbourhoods and help to deal with any crimes in the area including this attack, which took place in Heron Drive.

Hochhauser said: 'There have been many antisemitic incidents in Stamford Hill recently, and it just seems to be getting worse. Shomrim will continue to assist and support the victims.'

The group has recently posted about various incidents, including antisemitic graffiti daubed on bus stops.

The messages were found last week in Amhurst Park in Stamford Hill, where there is a large Orthodox Jewish population.