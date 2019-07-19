London City Mission CEO forgives police officer who watched porn in his home after son's heartbreaking suicide

The CEO of London City Mission, Graham Miller, has said he forgives the police officer who watched porn on his TV hours after his son had taken his own life.

Pc Avi Maharaj, 44, pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation at Westminster magistrates' court this week, following an eight-month investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

He was on duty alone waiting for the undertaker at the Miller family home in Earlsfield, south-west London, in February 2018 when he used their cable TV account to purchase adult movies, the Evening Standard reports.

Mr Miller and his wife Alison only made the discovery when they received the bill from Virgin TV and noticed a charge for four purchases amounting to £25.96.

The discovery added to their distress as they initially believed the purchases had been made by Harry, but when Mr Miller contacted Virgin, it was revealed that the transactions had occurred after the teenager's death.

In a statement, the Miller family said they had forgiven the Metropolitan Police and Pc Maharaj.

"As a family we continue to grieve the death of Harry with an almost overwhelming sense of loss," the statement reads.

"We are blessed with a faith that provides a hope for a better tomorrow and a community that has surrounded us with love and support through some of the darkest days imaginable.

"We have received a full apology from the Metropolitan Police for the actions of Pc Avi Maharaj and we forgive the police service and Avi completely."

The statement continued: "The police have done a wonderful job of supporting us throughout the investigation into the death of Harry and we couldn't be more grateful.

"We don't know what drove Pc Maharaj to behave the way he did last February, but we do know that too many Londoners struggle with all kinds of addictions to things like pornography, gambling, drugs, and we long for the day that society would take these issues more seriously."

Christian leaders were offering words of comfort in response to the statement issued by the family on Friday.

Chine McDonald, lead media at Christian Aid and a contributor to Thought for the Day, tweeted: "So sorry you have had to go through this. Love to you and your family."

Gavin Calver, director of mission at the Evangelical Alliance and chair of Spring Harvest, said: "So sorry my friend that you are facing this. Will be praying for you daily."