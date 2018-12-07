Local council considers dropping free bus transport for faith school kids

(Photo: Unsplash/Ben Mullins)

Children who attend faith schools in the Stockport area may soon lose their free bus passes if the local council pushes through with proposed changes to eligibility.

Stockport Council, in Greater Manchester, is considering proposals that would drop the faith element for free school transport eligibility.

At present, the council supports a free shuttle bus service for students from low income families who live two miles or more from their faith school.

Of the 1,226 passes issued so far this year, 374 were for pupils whose eligibility was based on faith or a philosophical belief, amounting to just over 30 per cent of the total applications in this period.

The changes are being considered as part of proposed cost-cutting measures at the council and stand to affect students attending local Catholic schools, a Church of England secondary school, and a Jewish secondary school.

'The council is required to make substantial savings over the next 4 years to ensure self-sufficiency,' it said.

'All services that have a transport element have been asked to put forward options as to how they might contribute to this significant savings target.

'This then includes within its scope the free school transport scheme.'

Stockport Council was due to open a public consultation into the plans on Friday, with a final decision to be made next February.