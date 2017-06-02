Living in a 'post-truth' world: The incredible things we can accomplish if we look through the eyes of Jesus

x

I began university as an undergraduate in India in 2001. Hope and optimism were in the air. Globalism was seen as a positive force, which would usher in a new era, breaking down barriers. We were experiencing paradigm shifts in communication technology which were going to knit us closer together. The internet was going to be the tool to end propaganda, dissolve biases and bring us closer together as a 'global village'. Within the church and mission world, there was a revival of zeal and passion to reach out in countries which were opening up and to minister to people from all over the world arriving at their shores. Cheap airlines and more lenient border controls opened doors for mission initiatives in regions previously challenging, and in some cases, impossible.

Then in September, two planes crashed into two towers and things began to change as the years rolled by. In August 2005 I arrived in the UK to pursue my postgraduate studies, travelling outside my country for the first time. Not realising how much a bombing in London a month earlier would affect perceptions within the country. In the years since, against a backdrop of economic downturn and fear and mistrust towards certain ethnic and religious people groups within the country, I witnessed an intensifying struggle.

On one side were the majority who put their values and compassion first and resisted the urge to discriminate or stereotype. On the other side were people who were seeking simple answers to complex issues; among them were those who had suffered the most in the shift of the British economy from a mainly production-based economy, to a service and technology-based one.

Just 16 years into a new millennium, it seems we have come full circle. A journey which started with hope and optimism now seems shrouded in uncertainty. The year 2016 will be remembered as the year of Brexit. The year which witnessed the highest number of refugees and displaced people in modern history. Communications and new media platforms, which were to bind us together, have instead morphed into ideological ghettos, providing exclusive ecosystems that validate our own perceptions and demonise those who do not think similarly. The term 'post-truth' is increasingly being used to provide context to a reality where perceptions and emotions tower over facts.

There are reasons for where we are today, which merit reflection. The fears and worries expressed are not without basis. However, scapegoating entire people groups – some of whom are the most vulnerable in society – for all our problems is an easy way out; it allows us to merely vent frustrations rather than analyse the social and economic policies of the past few decades. Now is the time when the Church as the Body of Christ has to hold firm and witness through our words – and more importantly, our actions – what it means to be followers of Jesus.

The first step towards a climate of mistrust and discrimination is the lack of interaction between people of different faiths and ethnicities. Perceptions of whole people groups are formed based on secondary sources. Actions by a few will be seen as reflective of the entire group, which leads us to framing an image of them without seeing the whole picture. When this image is reinforced by events that receive continuous media coverage, as Christians we may find ourselves at a crossroads. Do we go with the flow or do we stand firm, even at the cost of opposition or ridicule?

In times such as this, it may be helpful to read through the Gospels and draw inspiration from the life of Christ, especially his parables and interactions with people. Perhaps there are some parallels between the Samaritans and Romans of his day and immigrants and minority groups in Britain today. Using this lens, we may be able to better appreciate the courage and compassion of Christ and understand the outrage of those who opposed him. Perhaps this may help us to prayerfully reflect on how we, as individuals and as a Church, perceive those around us. We may be in need of inner healing ourselves before ministering to others.

Looking back at the history of the Church in Britain, we come across inspiring examples of what is possible when we live out our faith. God works in and through us, bringing justice and peace where there is injustice and conflict, and transformation that seems impossible.

Over 200 years ago a group of Christians like us had their hearts moved and responded as Christ would want them to. Among this group were people like William Wilberforce, John Venn and John Newton. They started a movement which broke chains, freed the oppressed and led to the founding of Church Mission Society. There are numerous such examples in every part of the world.

On the other hand, when the Church stays silent and is not a prophetic voice, we witness a very different and heartbreaking picture. Unconditional grace, forgiveness and hope for every individual is the essence of our faith. May we not be found wanting in extending to others that which Christ lavished upon us without measure, which is why we have hope of salvation. Today, and in the months and years ahead, what incredible things can we accomplish if we look at people through Jesus' eyes?

Stephen Edison is South Asia coordinator for Asia-CMS A version of this article first appeared in The Call [Summer Edition 2017]