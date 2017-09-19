'Little Witch Academia' for PS4 and PC gameplay news: New trailer released, shows new dungeons and more

A screenshot of a scene from "Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time" trailer. Twitter/Bandai Namco UK

While Bandai Namco and APlus Games are currently working on "Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time" for PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PC, they recently released a new gameplay trailer with an English subtitle and a bunch of screenshots of the upcoming installment. The clip featured character interaction, exploration and battles.

The Japan-based anime franchise, which had a short anime film in 2013 and one-shot manga, has grown its popularity across the globe. Eventually, the team and its partners will drop the highly-anticipated action-role playing video game, "Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time." While players wait for its release date, Bandai Namco shared a trailer to keep the hype.

The clip sees a few of the game's playable characters, including Sucy Manbavaran, Constanze Amalie, Lotte Yanson, Jasminka Antonenko and Amanda O'Neill. It also showcases new dungeons.

Moreover, the trailer shows other parts nestled in Nova Magical Academy and how events play out with characters at the same time in different places. It also illustrates the act of obtaining information or item and venturing forth through dungeons with a three-person party.

Looking over to how occurrences play out with characters in different locations but seeing it from another person's perspective, the video rewinds and replays the same day, this time showing it from Diana Cavendish view. It remains unknown, however, if this character is playable. She appears to be teased as such, but she appears in the scene with the other six playable characters.

Meanwhile, many assert that "Little Witch Academia" and the "Harry Potter" series are quite similar. However, despite the resemblances of the two, the former has its own identity. It is more episodic in nature and its plot is more in line with "My Hero Academia," another school-based anime series.

Its main character, Akko Kagari, is a newcomer to the magical world. She enrolls in a school for witches, and on her way to school, she encounters a forbidden forest and some helpful mystical creatures. She has been in tons of adventures, but in the game, players can put their feet on the character's shoes and choose what location they like to be in.

Players can also customize Akko's spell layout and upgrade some of them using the coins she picks up along the way. There are quite a number of tactics to use. Enthusiasts are now looking forward to playing the anime's upcoming video game.

"Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time" is slated to be released for PS4 in Japan on Nov. 30, and for PC and PS4 across the West sometime in early 2018.