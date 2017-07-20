Entertainment
What does 'home' mean to you? Are you like the Son of Man, with nowhere to lay your head?
Gaming for God: New card game asks the Church 'what is mission?'
Pope Francis makes surprise call to rubbish collector who lost both his legs in collision
Christians clash with LGBT protesters in violent brawl in Calgary
Alabama Christian university rejects $3m funding from denomination that sought closure of LGBT ...
Old pencil factory to become evangelical Christian convention centre in Keswick
Woman becomes Christian during screening of The Shack
'This room is filled with God': Jester Jim Carrey turns preacher – and Christians should listen up
Prince William and Kate meet Salvation Army anti-trafficking worker in Poland
How this passionate Christian from Samaritan's Purse is helping to save lives in war-torn northern ...

'Lion King' live-action movie release date, cast news: Remake scheduled for 2019 premiere; John Oliver joins the cast

Denise Nequinto

Simba in the Disney animated classic, "The Lion King"Twitter/Disney

Following the footsteps of "The Jungle Book," "Cinderella," "Beauty and the Beast," and "Mulan," "Lion King" is the next Disney movie that is set for a live-action remake. Apart from the movie being up for a 2019 release, there are also some familiar faces joining the cast.

"Lion King" is one of the most beloved Disney movies of all time, so it comes as to no surprise that the expectation for the live-action remake will be high. Director Jon Favreau dropped some exclusive footages from the new movie during the recently held Disney's D23 Expo and, based on the reactions of the audience during the event, fans were not disappointed, according to CinemaBlend.

Apart from the footage that was shown so far being visually appealing, the cast of actors and actresses who have been enlisted for the remake are another reason why fans are now looking forward to seeing the movie two years from now. It was recently announced that John Oliver, the host of "Last Week Tonight," is hopping onboard the remake as Mufasa's right hand bird named Zazu.

Hugh Jackman has also been announced to join the cast of the movie. The "Wolverine" actor was previously rumored to play the villainous Scar, but Jackman's representative denied the claims, as reported by The Wrap. Still, he makes a wonderful addition to the star-studded cast. Donald Glover has been tapped to play the character Simba, while James Earl Jones will be reprising his role of Mufasa. Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen were previously announced to be playing Simba's friends Timon and Pumbaa, respectively.

The live-action "Lion King" remake is scheduled to premiere in 2019. In the meantime, audiences can look forward to the live-action remake of "Mulan," which will be coming out in 2018.

Advertisement
More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY