Lil Wayne 'doing fine' after being hospitalized for seizures

Rapper Lil Wayne performs during the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Lil Wayne is doing better, said his daughter on Twitter, following reports that the Grammy Award-winning singer was hospitalized in Chicago on Sept. 3 due to multiple seizures.

On Sept. 4, Reginae Carter updated fans on the condition of her father whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. She also thanked fans for their concern for the rap star.

My dad is doing fine everyone ! Thanks for the concerns

Carter added in another tweet, "Oh yeah .. & don't believe everything you hear."

Wayne was found unconscious in his room at the Westin Hotel on the afternoon of Sept. 3. The rapper was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he suffered another seizure, according to TMZ.

A representative from the Chicago Fire Department confirmed Wayne's hospitalization to the Chicago Tribune. A hospital representative, however, said that Wayne was no longer in the hospital in the morning of Sept. 4 as reflected in the hospital patient records.

Wayne is currently on tour with Rae Sremmurd and was slated to perform at Drai's Nightclub in Las Vegas the night he was hospitalized.

"Lil Wayne will be canceling his previously scheduled performance," the club posted on Facebook later that night. "Our priority is the health and well-being of our artists. Everyone at Drai's wishes Lil Wayne a speedy recovery during this time."

The show continued, however, with T.I. taking Wayne's place and performing with DJ Franzen.

Wayne has been open about this epilepsy before and has been hospitalized several times in the past, most notably in 2013 when he was confined for six days. He talked about his condition in an interview with Los Angeles radio station Power 106 in March 2013.

"This isn't my first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh seizure," he said. "I've had a bunch of seizures, y'all just never hear about them."

There have been no additional updates about the condition of Lil Wayne.