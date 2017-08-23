'Life of Kylie' news: Kylie Jenner opens up about breakup with Tyga

A promotional image for "Life of Kylie." Facebook/LifeofKylie

For the first time, Kylie Jenner has opened up about her highly publicized breakup with rapper Tyga, her boyfriend of more than two years.

In the fourth episode of "Life of Kylie," Jenner admitted that she was the one who pulled the plug on their relationship. However, she did not go into detail, only saying that she felt she was too young at the time.

"There was no crazy fight, we just decided...Well, I decided that I'm really young," the 20-year-old reality television personality said. "I don't want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me when he's really not that type of person."

Even after they parted ways as a couple, Jenner said she and the "Stimulated" hitmaker remain on good terms. As fans will recall, the two confirmed they were in a relationship in early 2015, before calling it quits in April 2017.

Aside from the Tyga split, Jenner also talked about growing up in the spotlight and dealing with all of the negative public opinions, especially when it comes to her dating life.

"The hardest part about having a relationship, for me, is just that it's blasted all over the Internet," Jenner said. "I feel like I'm in a relationship with the world sometimes."

Currently, Jenner is said to be dating hip-hop artist Travis Scott. The two first made noise after they were spotted getting cozy at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival last April.

Since then, Jenner and Scott have been spotted together at several events, including the 2017 Met Gala and the Rolling Loud Festival. In June, the couple showed off matching butterfly tattoos on Snapchat.

Episode 5 of "Life of Kylie" titled "Met Ball" is scheduled to air on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. EDT on the E! Network.