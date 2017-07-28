'Life of Kylie' news: Kylie Jenner nervous about reality show's premiere

With just a few days to go before the premiere of "Life of Kylie," television personality Kylie Jenner has reportedly admitted she cannot control her nerves and excitement about it.

"Kylie does not want to blow her chance to truly separate herself from her famous family," an unnamed source told Hollywood Life, adding, "She sees her new show as her big opportunity to break away from her older sisters' shadows. Kylie loves her entire family dearly but also wants to make her own mark and brand."

Following the immense success of her makeup line, Jenner reportedly hopes she can keep the momentum flowing with her new reality show. Also, the 19-year-old socialite reportedly hopes to make her own name in the industry and not just as Kim Kardashian's younger sister.

"Life of Kylie" will follow the day-to-day life of Jenner as she deals with running a business while maintaining a normal life. The reality show will also give fans a glimpse into her close friendship with model Jordyn Woods.

However, a British artist named Sara Pope has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Jenner, NBCUniversal and the E! cable network. She alleged that the reality show's lip logo is a copy of her "Temptation Neon" artwork and was used without consent.

"The finished artwork conveys glamour, intimacy, and sexual power — themes similar to defendant Kylie Jenner, who is building her brand around those themes," reads the lawsuit filing obtained by Entertainment Tonight. "Defendants sought to build a brand through artwork that captures glamour, intimacy, and power. By their zeal, they found 'Temptation Neon,' and they copied it for their own profit — without consent, credit or compensation."

This is not the first time Jenner has been accused of copyright infringement. In January, makeup artist Vlada Haggerty claimed the dripping lips logo on the star's lip-kit packaging was replicated from the work she had posted to her Instagram account.

"Life of Kylie" premieres on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. EDT on E!