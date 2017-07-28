Entertainment
Peaceful end to Friday prayers in Jerusalem ushers in hopes of calm ahead
Who was the meanest man in the Bible?
Biblical Canaanite descendants are still living in Lebanon, say geneticists
Reprieve for Iranian Christian who threatened to starve himself to death
Southwark diocese signals opposition to rebel Bishop Andy Lines by withdrawing permission to ...
God can sometimes be silent, but he is never absent: Brian Houston talks to Christian Today
Selfie-obsessed tourists threaten church 'sacred space', says Oxford priest
Trump and transgender military: The real problem for conservative Christians
Brian Houston, Hillsong pastor and founder, reflects on God's unlimited love
Franklin Graham among evangelicals who applaud Trump's transgender ban

'Life of Kylie' news: Kylie Jenner nervous about reality show's premiere

Maolen Estomagulang

Kendall Jenner (L) and Kylie Jenner (R) at the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California, July 15, 2015.REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

With just a few days to go before the premiere of "Life of Kylie," television personality Kylie Jenner has reportedly admitted she cannot control her nerves and excitement about it.

"Kylie does not want to blow her chance to truly separate herself from her famous family," an unnamed source told Hollywood Life, adding, "She sees her new show as her big opportunity to break away from her older sisters' shadows. Kylie loves her entire family dearly but also wants to make her own mark and brand."

Following the immense success of her makeup line, Jenner reportedly hopes she can keep the momentum flowing with her new reality show. Also, the 19-year-old socialite reportedly hopes to make her own name in the industry and not just as Kim Kardashian's younger sister.

"Life of Kylie" will follow the day-to-day life of Jenner as she deals with running a business while maintaining a normal life. The reality show will also give fans a glimpse into her close friendship with model Jordyn Woods.

However, a British artist named Sara Pope has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Jenner, NBCUniversal and the E! cable network. She alleged that the reality show's lip logo is a copy of her "Temptation Neon" artwork and was used without consent.

Advertisement

"The finished artwork conveys glamour, intimacy, and sexual power — themes similar to defendant Kylie Jenner, who is building her brand around those themes," reads the lawsuit filing obtained by Entertainment Tonight. "Defendants sought to build a brand through artwork that captures glamour, intimacy, and power. By their zeal, they found 'Temptation Neon,' and they copied it for their own profit — without consent, credit or compensation."

This is not the first time Jenner has been accused of copyright infringement. In January, makeup artist Vlada Haggerty claimed the dripping lips logo on the star's lip-kit packaging was replicated from the work she had posted to her Instagram account.

"Life of Kylie" premieres on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. EDT on E!

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY