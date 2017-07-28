'Life of Kylie' news: Kylie Jenner nervous about reality show's premiere
With just a few days to go before the premiere of "Life of Kylie," television personality Kylie Jenner has reportedly admitted she cannot control her nerves and excitement about it.
"Kylie does not want to blow her chance to truly separate herself from her famous family," an unnamed source told Hollywood Life, adding, "She sees her new show as her big opportunity to break away from her older sisters' shadows. Kylie loves her entire family dearly but also wants to make her own mark and brand."
Following the immense success of her makeup line, Jenner reportedly hopes she can keep the momentum flowing with her new reality show. Also, the 19-year-old socialite reportedly hopes to make her own name in the industry and not just as Kim Kardashian's younger sister.
"Life of Kylie" will follow the day-to-day life of Jenner as she deals with running a business while maintaining a normal life. The reality show will also give fans a glimpse into her close friendship with model Jordyn Woods.
However, a British artist named Sara Pope has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Jenner, NBCUniversal and the E! cable network. She alleged that the reality show's lip logo is a copy of her "Temptation Neon" artwork and was used without consent.
"The finished artwork conveys glamour, intimacy, and sexual power — themes similar to defendant Kylie Jenner, who is building her brand around those themes," reads the lawsuit filing obtained by Entertainment Tonight. "Defendants sought to build a brand through artwork that captures glamour, intimacy, and power. By their zeal, they found 'Temptation Neon,' and they copied it for their own profit — without consent, credit or compensation."
This is not the first time Jenner has been accused of copyright infringement. In January, makeup artist Vlada Haggerty claimed the dripping lips logo on the star's lip-kit packaging was replicated from the work she had posted to her Instagram account.
"Life of Kylie" premieres on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. EDT on E!
-
Wesley Snipes releases new spiritual warfare thriller about saving mankind from demons
Hollywood actor Wesley Snipes, star of "White Men Can't Jump" and "Blade," has added a new title to his resume as an author with his debut spiritual thriller, Talon of God.
-
Angelina Jolie reveals Bell's palsy diagnosis - but what is it?
Angelina Jolie said in a new interview that she had Bell's palsy but it's a little known condition. So what causes it and what are the symptoms that will tell you if you have it?
- Brian Houston, Hillsong pastor and founder, reflects on God's unlimited love
- Who was the meanest man in the Bible?
- Selfie-obsessed tourists threaten church 'sacred space', says Oxford priest
- 700 child refugees from South Sudan every week: 700 World Vision bears on St Paul's stairs
- Why we need to start honouring young people as theologians
- After surviving breast cancer, this Christian woman has come up with a new programme to help other trauma sufferers
- The wisdom of John Stott: 9 quotes from a giant of 20th century evangelicalism
- Why the gospel made me give up fast fashion
- She was naked, her hair in the Egyptian style, when the Babylonians destroyed Jerusalem
- Peaceful end to Friday prayers in Jerusalem ushers in hopes of calm ahead
- Reprieve for Iranian Christian who threatened to starve himself to death
- God can sometimes be silent, but he is never absent: Brian Houston talks to Christian Today
- Hundreds of Muslims converting to Christianity in Finland, churches say
- Missionary held captive with ISIS jihadis begged God to free him - until he brought cellmates to Jesus and realized his suffering had a purpose
- Radical feminist group claims responsibility for Mexico bishops HQ bombing