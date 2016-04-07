'Life of Kylie' news: Kylie Jenner admits she's not close to Kendall

Kendall Jenner (L) and Kylie Jenner (R) are shown in this photo. Reuters/Danny Moloshok

It was only a month ago when she openly admitted to being jealous of Kendall Jenner. Now, Kylie Jenner has opened up further about her relationship with her older sister in the latest episode of E!s "Life of Kylie."

On the episode, the 20-year-old lip mogul and socialite has admitted she is not close with Kendall. Just like any other siblings, she and the Victoria's Secret model would fight and argue a lot.

"We are completely different people," Kylie admitted to the "Life of Kylie." "We have different opinions on everything and do everything differently... I don't think we'd be friends if we weren't sisters."

Kylie and Kendall are the daughters of television personality and retired Olympic Games champion, Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn) and ex-wife, Kris Jenner. They are the half-sisters of Kourtney, Khloe, Rob, and Kim Kardashian.

However, there is apparently bad blood between the Jenner and Kardashian family. The problem stemmed from Caitlyn's 320-page memoir, "The Secrets of My Life."

In "The Secrets of My Life," Caitlyn claimed she was the one who came up with the whole concept for "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." However, Kris strongly refuted the claim.

"It's so absurd," the mother-of-six said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm not sure what the motivation was for her to say something like that. Maybe somebody should remind her that it's called 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'," she added.

In the meantime, E! network is currently re-airing all 195 episodes of "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" and its connected spin-offs, including "Kourtney & Kim Take Miami," "Kourtney & Khloe Take The Hamptons," "Kourtney & Kim Take Miami" and "Khloe & Lamar."

The said month-long daytime marathon, dubbed "Kardash-a-thon: Every Episode Ever," airs every weekday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET/PT, with the exception of 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. when E!'s "Daily Pop" airs.