'Life of Kylie' news: Kris Jenner defends show's low ratings; Is reality star pregnant?

A promotional image for "Life of Kylie." Facebook/LifeofKylie

Kris Jenner, 61, has come to the defense of the E! Network's newest reality television series, "Life of Kylie," after it received negative reviews.

The premiere of "Life of Kylie," which follows the life of fashion entrepreneur and reality television personality Kylie Jenner, attracted 1.12 million viewers in the United States. However, some viewers and critics deemed it boring and fake.

"The show was a disaster — no-one liked it," an LA TV source told The Sun. "The whole family is panicking and the rest of the series is now being recut to make it more exciting. The ending of the second episode needed more 'bang' — like 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians,' you need something that viewers want to come back for."

The source added that the E! bosses are worried that Kylie's life is not exciting enough for the viewers. Allegedly, they want to incorporate more footage of her sister, Kim Kardashian West, believing that more individuals will tune in to watch them.

Now, Kris has finally broken her silence on the matter. On Twitter, the mother-of-six said the reality show was actually a success. She even shared an email from the network that reveals high ratings among women aged 18 to 34, and teens from 12 to 17 years of age.

After "Life of Kylie's" premiere, Kylie's next project might be motherhood. Rumor has it that the 20-year-old beauty mogul and her boyfriend Travis Scott are allegedly expecting their first child together.

"Kylie kept to herself with the excuse that she was focused on her new makeup line," a source told Life & Style Weekly. "But we all think she's staying out of the spotlight until she's ready to share her news. She's been keeping low-key for months now, and everyone thinks she's pregnant."

Episode 4 of "Life of Kylie" titled "Met Ball" is scheduled to air on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. EDT on the E! Network.