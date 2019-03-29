Life of John Wesley brought to life by launch of guided tours at new multi-million pound visitor centre

Volunteer tour guides will help bring the world of John Wesley to life at the New Room museum and visitor centre

From next week, fans of church history - and Methodist history in particular - will be able to learn close-up what life and faith looked like for John Wesley with the launch of guided tours at a new multi-million pound visitor centre and museum in Bristol.

The visitor centre at the New Room in Bristol has been funded by Heritage Lottery and will offer a revealing glimpse of Wesley's life and times.

Built in 1739, the New Room is the oldest Methodist building in the world and the cradle of the Methodist faith.

Today, the chapel also houses a museum, visitor centre, new library and archives and an award-winning café.

Starting next week, visitors will be able to join guided museum tours on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 11:30am and 1:30pm.

In addition to shedding light on the founder of Methodism, the tours will also reveal what life was like in 18th century Bristol and the historical context that shaped his views on social justice and slavery.

One of the stops on the tour is the bedroom where Wesley wrote many of his inspiring sermons and letters, while surprising gems include some of his health tips and the remedies used at the time to treat scurvy and baldness.

Louise Wratten, operations manager for the New Room, said: "Our volunteer tour guides have all been eagerly absorbing their training and are keen to share their knowledge.

"The New Room is where Methodism had its roots back in the 18th century – a movement whose leader, John Wesley, was a man ahead of his time in so many ways – and the story that will unfold on each tour is really fascinating."

Tickets cost £7 for adults (£6 concessions), £4 for children aged 5 to 16, and free for under 5s and are valid for 12 months after purchase. Book online here or for more information about the New Room visit www.newroombristol.org.uk