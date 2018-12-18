Libby Lane is the new Bishop of Derby

(Photo: Diocese of Derby) Libby Lane

Libby Lane has been confirmed as the next Bishop of Derby, Downing Street announced today.

The Right Reverend Libby Lane made history as the first woman bishop in the Church of England and is currently the Suffragan Bishop of Stockport, in the Diocese of Chester, a post she has held since 2015.

She succeeds the Right Reverend Alastair Redfern following his resignation in August.

The appointment takes Bishop Lane back to her roots as she grew up in Glossop, in the north-west of Derbyshire, and was selected for ordination while working in the parish of St Thomas Brampton, Chesterfield.

She said she was 'excited and privileged' to take up the position in Derbyshire, which she described as 'the place that holds my heart'.

'Derbyshire nurtured me and brought me to faith and I want to love Derbyshire back,' she said.

'I want to lead a church in Derbyshire where people find hope because they know they are loved by God in Christ, and I pray that hope sets us free to live our lives in ways that bring change for good.'

Bishop Lane marked the announcement of her election by visiting the Diocese of Derby on Tuesday, starting in Glossop, where her parents still live, before joining children at Bolsover Church of England Junior School for their assembly.

She will also visit her former church, St Thomas in Brampton, to meet women in their Knit and Natter meeting and join the Thom's Blokes men's social group for their Christmas lunch. The day concludes with a reception at Derby Cathedral joined by local faith and community leaders.

She is to be installed as Bishop of Derby in a service at Derby Cathedral after Easter next year.

The Very Reverend Dr Stephen Hance welcomed her appointment.

'I am thrilled that Libby is coming to be our bishop. Her roots are here in Derbyshire, and we are all very much looking forward to welcoming her home and working with her in the months and years ahead,' he said.

'This announcement presents us with an opportunity to think afresh, about who we are and who we hope to be, about the opportunities and challenges that face us as we move forward.'