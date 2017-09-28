Liam Gallagher reveals why he was kicked out of church

Liam Gallagher was kicked out of church for sweating too much, he revealed ahead of his debut album release next week.

The former Oasis frontman, 45, explained the extraordinary incident, which he said happened recently.

Liam Gallagher, pictured performing at Glastonbury, is thought to have rediscovered his Catholic faith. Reuters

'I got thrown out of church the other week. It was a Sunday and I'd been on a run,' he said speaking to the music magazine NME.

'I sat at the back and started sizzling. Smoke was coming off of me.

'Someone at the front went, "Excuse me, out you go", so I got slung out.'

The English singer and songwriter, known as a wild man and heavy drinker, rediscovered his Catholic faith in 2015, according to reports.

After claiming they were 'bigger than Jesus' Oasis, Liam's brother Noel admitted he 'might have been high' when he said that.

Liam Gallagher sand an emotional tribute to the victims of the Manchester bomb attack Reuters

Liam once claimed to have had a 'conversation with God in a boozer' and is regularly seen at St Joseph's Church in Highgate, north London, according to the Daily Star.

Asked about his faith he said: 'If I could put it simply, I would say I believe there's a force of love and logic in the world, a force of love and logic behind the universe.'